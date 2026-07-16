Iconic TV Star Shades Trump With ‘Deranged Tweet’

Law and Order star Christopher Meloni shredded one of Donald Trump’s social media posts about the Iran war.

Meloni had harsh words for the president’s Tuesday morning Truth Social post concerning the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil passageway that the U.S. and Iran have been fighting over now for five consecutive days after a shaky peace deal fell apart.

In the post, Trump, 80, claimed that “oil is flowing like never before”—even as the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports could send prices even higher than the one in April.

Meloni and 'Law and Order' co-star Mariska Hargitay at last year's Emmys. Meloni has frequently called out the Trump administration online. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

“ChatGTP, write me the most panicked deranged, fantastical tweet you can,” Meloni, 65, wrote on X, referring to the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

Meloni called Trump's post "panicked" and "deranged." X/Chris_Meloni

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his lengthy post, Trump also used the phrase “like never before” in reference to how the U.S. was apparently “winning again.”

“Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States,” he said, after mentioning the blockade.

“Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future,” he went on. “As everyone is aware, we have the largest Dollar Investment into the United States, of any Country in History, but these new Investments will make that Number even larger, and we will see Factories, Plants, and Equipment pour into the United States at Historic levels, which will create additional millions of High Paying AMERICAN Jobs! America is WINNING again, winning like never before.”

A frequent social media poster, Meloni has taken aim at the Trump administration—and the president’s supporters—on a host of other topics.

“Another MAGAt gets caught in his BS,” Meloni wrote Sunday after conspiracy theorist and election denier Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock, was found to have defamed Hunter Biden. Byrne now has to pay him $1.7 million.

Trump addressed the nation on April 1 about his disastrous war in Iran. More than three months later, it continues. Alex Brandon/via REUTERS

Meloni also applauded Canada’s representation at last week’s NATO summit in Turkey, saying Prime Minister Mark Carney made Trump look terrible.

Meloni also took a shot at Trump by calling him "the bloated #1 Epstein client." X/Chris_Meloni

“Watching Mark Carney of Canada speak at NATO to reporters vs the bloated #1 Epstein client is… Class vs crass, Knowledge vs stupefying ignorance, Unflappable vs child in mid tantrum, Formidable vs weak pretender,“ he wrote. ”Well played Canada."

Meloni, who portrayed Trump in the short-lived 2017 comedy mini-series The Kellyanne Conway Story, got into a spat with Stephen Miller back in 2022.