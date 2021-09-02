Ida Spawns Tornadoes in New Jersey, Triggers NYC’s First Ever Flash Flood Emergency

Multiple tornadoes hit New Jersey on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida churned across the U.S., losing strength as it descended into a tropical storm but still dumping dangerous amounts of rain on the Northeast.

The National Weather Service issued its first-ever flash flood emergency alert for New York City, warning more than 9 million residents of imminent danger, according to tweets from the agency.

According to NBC New York, the ensuing rainfall broke the record for the single heaviest hour of precipitation on Central Park, with 3.15 inches. The previous record, 1.94 inches, was set just days prior during Hurricane Henri.

Videos showed multiple subway stations flooding, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended train service on all but one line across the entire city.

The MTA issued a disclaimer on its website: “Train service may be extremely limited tonight because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region. We strongly recommend you avoid traveling at this time, if you can.”

The NWS warned of a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” in one area of Gloucester City, New Jersey, and advised, ​​“This is a particularly dangerous situation. Take cover now!” Videos showed cars trapped on flooded highways in multiple parts of New York City and New Jersey, and it was unclear if their occupants had been caught up in the deluge. Harrison Township’s fire department reported multiple victims trapped in their homes, according to NJ.com.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe,” Murphy wrote.

Newark Liberty International Airport suspended flights and temporarily evacuated its air traffic control tower late Wednesday after “experiencing severe flooding” and being under a tornado warning.

“ Passengers are being diverted from ground-level flooded areas,” the airport said in a statement.

The U.S. Open tennis tournament suspended all play for the evening in response to the rain.

Ida hit Louisiana with extreme force earlier in the week, knocking out power for more than a million people and killing at least four.