Idaho Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Charged With Conspiring to Kill Ex-Husband

Lori Daybell Vallow, an Idaho mother facing murder charges in the deaths of her two children, was hit with new charges Tuesday: conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband.

Prosecutors in Maricopa County, Arizona, allege Vallow conspired with her brother Alexander Cox to murder her former husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed in July 2019. Cox confessed to 911 dispatchers that he had shot Charles Vallow but said it was in self defense. Cox died in November of the same year.

Vallow was found unfit to stand trial for the deaths of her two children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, both of whom were found buried in shallow graves last year.

She was committed to a psychiatric facility earlier this month and ordered to remain there for 90 days.