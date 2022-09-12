A Michigan man shot dead by police after murdering his wife and badly injuring one of his daughters had reportedly been sucked into the QAnon conspiracy theory after refusing to accept that Donald Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election.

Details of Igor Lanis’ descent into violent extremism were posted on Reddit on Sunday by his 21-year-old daughter, Rebecca Lanis, under the title “My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning.”

Some Reddit users initially questioned the veracity of the post, which was published under the username “qanonruinsfamilies” only hours after the shootings. But then Oakland County police confirmed the drama in Walled Lake, in the suburbs of Detroit, in the early hours of Sept. 11, when Lanis, 53, shot wife Tina, 56, and daughter Rachel.

Tina died after being shot four times with a handgun. Rachel, 25, was hit in the back and legs by blasts from a shotgun, but managed to raise the alarm and is now in a stable condition in a hospital. Lanis also killed the family dog, shooting it multiple times.

Lanis was himself shot dead after opening fire with a shotgun on police who responded to the scene.

In her Reddit post, Rebecca said that her parents had been “extremely loving and happy people” when she was growing up, but her father had been “ruined” by the internet.

She wrote: “In 2020 after Trump lost, my dad started going down the Q rabbit hole. He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc. He always said he wanted to keep us safe and healthy.

“It kept getting worse and he verbally snapped at us a few times. Nothing physical though. He never got physical with anybody.

“Well, at around 4 AM on September 11, he had an argument with my mother and he decided to take our guns and shoot her, my dog and my sister. My mother succumbed to her wounds and my sister is in the hospital right now.

“My dad also fired back at the cops and they killed him.

“I’m shocked and I don’t even know what to say.

“Fuck you, Qanon. I hope the FBI tightens its grip on you and that your lackies rot in prison (and hell) for poisoning so many people.”

Rebecca Lanis confirmed to The Detroit News that she had written the Reddit post.

“Right-wing extremism is not funny, and people need to watch their relatives and if they have guns, they need to hide them or report them or something because this is out of control,” she said.