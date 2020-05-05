I'm Dying of a Disease That’s Not COVID. It Needs Urgency, Too.

In the fight against COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the biopharmaceutical industry have joined together to speed experimental drugs through the regulatory pathway. This collaboration and approval process on steroids is not normal. It is instead the result of the huge political and social pressure that this pandemic unleashed.

While it may not have been normal before, it is exactly what we should be doing to prevent the next pandemic—and to save the lives of millions of Americans living with terminal illnesses.

The normal regulatory process today is what I have lived as a patient with a 100 percent terminal disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), who has been waiting more than two years to get access to a single experimental drug. Normal is bureaucratic rules, regulations and red tape that tie us in knots while grinding progress to a frustrating halt.