A California woman has been indicted on federal charges after she allegedly left a series of early-morning voicemails saying she was going to murder children at a Catholic, all-girls school over its plans to publish information about same-sex weddings in its alumni magazine.

Sonia Tabizada was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of obstructing religious exercise by threat and transmitting bomb threats in interstate commerce over the messages she allegedly sent to Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, a private school in Washington, D.C., which is owned and operated by the Roman Catholic Church. The school serves about 500 students in grades 9-12, according to court records.

The federal charges were filed in U.S. District Court on Dec. 6 and unsealed on Jan. 3.

On May 13, 2019, the school’s president emeritus announced that Visitation Prep would publish information about same-sex weddings in its alumni magazine. Two days later, at 5:15 a.m., Tabizada allegedly left a voicemail at the school, saying, “Hey motherfuckers, I’m going to burn that fucking church, I’m going to bomb it, bitch! I’m going to fucking kill you guys. I’m going to send my fucking soldiers, motherfuckers. Remove the fucking gay motherfuckers from your magazine, or I’m going to fucking kill your kids. That’s a promise.”

Approximately one minute later, she allegedly left another voice message, saying, “What kind of pervert priests do you guys have running the show? Nobody cares for those girls? You’re crushing the innocent, motherfucking asshole. I’m gonna fucking blow up the school and call it a mission from God. You guys are going to get terrorism within your fucking school, motherfucker. And you’re going to be guilty. And I warned you!”

“It’s an out of the ordinary case,” said Tabizada’s attorney, Carmen Hernandez, who called the case “a little overcharged” for the alleged facts listed in the indictment and noted that her client has pleaded not guilty. “There’s no allegation that she took any action or did anything to attempt to carry out the threats.”

“It’s not like she cried fire in a crowded theater,” said Hernandez.

A spokeswoman at Georgetown Visitation Prep did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Thursday.