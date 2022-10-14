Imprisoned Dating App Serial Killer Accused of Murdering 15-Year-Old Girl
ANOTHER ONE
A New Jersey serial killer already serving life in the clink for killing three people was indicted on a fourth murder charge this week, authorities said. The latest known victim of Khalil A. Wheeler-Weaver was Mawa Doumbia, a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly lured out of her Newark home by Wheeler-Weaver after he messaged her on a dating app and offered to pay $70 for sex, authorities said. Wheeler-Weaver was indicted by a grand jury this week on charges of attempted sexual assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and desecration of human remains. The indictment comes exactly one year after Wheeler-Weaver was convicted for the murders of Sarah Butler, 20, Robin West, 19, and Joanne Brown, 33. All of their bodies were found abandoned in New Jersey's Eagle Rock Reservation park shortly after being contacted by Wheeler-Weaver on a dating app.