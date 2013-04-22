0

In ‘Mapping Manhattan,’ a Point by Point Love Letter to New York (Photo)

Directions

In ‘Mapping Manhattan,’ explore the city via 75 New Yorkers’ personal geographies. By Allison McNearney.

Allison McNearney

©Becky Cooper

Hearth & Home

ÃÂ©Becky Cooper

Patricia Marx

ÃÂ©Becky Cooper

Disneyland for Old Folks

ÃÂ©Becky Cooper

Monster Ambitions

MOK

Markley Boyer

ÃÂ©Becky Cooper

Yoko Ono

ÃÂ©Becky Cooper

Eve

ÃÂÃÂ©Becky Cooper

Becky Cooper

Â©Becky Cooper

Allison McNearney

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

,