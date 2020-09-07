Indian-American Pride in Kamala? Yes, but It’s Complicated

As more than a million viewers tuned in to see ‘90s icons Brandy and Monica, singers of the hit song “The Boy is Mine,” in the same room for the first time in nearly a decade last week, a familiar face suddenly popped up on the screen between them: Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Wearing a Howard University shirt, Harris made a plug to get registered to vote—and social media was on fire with comments about it. An R&B battle is a rare place for a national candidate to make an appearance, but Harris makes cultural history in many ways. During her speech at the Democratic National Convention there was another moment of glee as she gave a shout out—absent any translation—to her “chittis.” For many of us it was a gleeful moment to hear her recognition of her aunts playing a role in her life, along with her mother Shyamala Gopalan’s name spoken on a national stage.

But for some in the Indian-American community, that single word, and her nomination, have created rifts between people of different generations, political beliefs, and immigrant status. The Indian-American electorate is anything but a monolith, and those of us who grew up in the United States are in a vast gray area between two ends of the reaction to Harris.