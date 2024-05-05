Hunt Underway For Infant Abducted From Double Murder Scene

New Mexico police are hunting for a 10-month-old baby girl who they believed was abducted by the person who killed her mother and another woman and left her 5-year-old sister wounded.

An Amber Alert was issued for Eleia Maria Torres after the grim discovery at Ned Houk Park in Clovis on Friday afternoon.

Police found the two women, Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, shot dead, a child covered in blood, and an empty stroller and other baby supplies that led them to believe Cisneros’s infant, Eleia, had been kidnapped.

Authorities have not named a suspect but believe the killer may have fled the scene in a maroon Honda.

Police also found five puppies in the victims’ vehicle.

“We do know they were supposed to be at Walmart, from what family members knew, selling puppies,” Clovis Deputy Police Chief Trevor Thron said.

“Everybody thought they were at Walmart with the puppies. We’re not sure if they were at Walmart and then went to Ned Houk, we just don’t know.”