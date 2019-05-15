Gayle King Did Not Meet Harry and Meghan for Private Chat Days Before Archie’s Birth

Anxiety among British media that they are being comprehensively sidelined by Meghan and her new PR chief Sara Latham in preference for blockbuster U.S. networks will not be eased by reports that CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King sat down for a cozy chat with Meghan shortly before she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison.

However, maybe they have nothing to worry about; a well-placed source tells The Daily Beast the story is not true.

Page Six and Vanity Fair both reported that King, who has been making a CBS special, Meghan and Harry Plus One, due to screen this weekend, was invited into their home, Frogmore Cottage for a quiet tête-à-tête with the couple.

And while a spokesperson for the Sussexes did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for confirmation of the visit on the record, sources said the reports were not true.

The CBS show will be broadcast next Friday to mark the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary and the May 6th birth of their first child.

King has, in recent days, signed a new deal with CBS worth a reported $11 million a year.

King was a guest at Meghan’s starry baby shower in New York in February.

Meghan and Harry Plus One is described by CBS as “an engaging look at the changes in the life of American-born Meghan Markle since marrying Prince Harry, and the arrival of the couple’s royal heir, who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne… the union of this very modern couple inspired hope about the modernization of the monarchy and sparked new conversations about race, feminism, and press coverage.”

In remarks that may worry the palace, who were blindsided when five friends of Meghan were authorized by her to speak to the U.S. media without any involvement from the palace press office, CBS promises that viewers will hear from “Meghan’s friends to learn how the couple has adapted to their new lives together and how they have navigated the positive and negative aspects that come with being royal.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story repeated incorrect claims made by other publications that Gayle King privately visited Harry and Meghan. We wish to make it clear that this was not the case.