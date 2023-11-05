Inside Israel’s Tunnel Commando Team Waging War Under Gaza

While the Israeli government has been bombarding Gaza for weeks now in response to Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack early last month, a quieter, more covert network has been preparing to take down Hamas behind the scenes.

An elite combat engineering team of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the Yahalom Unit, has been working behind the scenes preparing for a drawn-out fight with Hamas in a complex web of hundreds of miles of tunnels the terrorist organization has dug out underground.

The elite Yahalom Unit is trained especially in tunnel warfare to face off with the roughly 300 miles of underground tunnels the terrorist organization has used to smuggle in goods from outside of Gaza and for military and strategic purposes. Through the years Hamas has relied on its vast web of cloak and dagger tunnels to avoid Israeli monitoring above ground, move supplies such as rockets, and launch surprise attacks against Israel, according to the IDF.

Hamas fighters are believed to have used their carefully constructed tunnel exits—a network the Israelis call the “metro”—to launch their attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which caught the military and intelligence community by surprise, triggering Israel to declare it is at war with Hamas.

The next phase of the war, including underground operations, is already underway. Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu announced last week the second stage is just beginning.

“We are only at the start,” Netanyahu said. “We will destroy the enemy above ground and below ground.”

The challenge ahead for the Yahalom Unit, in many ways, is like grasping in the dark at uncertain targets, experts say. The tunnels can help Hamas try to level the playing field by allowing the militia to surprise Israel with attacks since the advanced technology Israel might use above ground is nearly irrelevant underground, according to the unit. Hamas terrorists could also use the tunnels to escape attacks quickly, evading Israeli forces as they work to track them down, according to John Spencer, who has toured with the IDF to observe Yahalom training in Israel.

The underground is “a very effective… way to hide your capability, protect your capability, and also use asymmetric means—as in not going toe to toe with the other military by using the underground to pop up and surprise attacks and pop back down and conserve your capability,” Spencer, the chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute and a combat veteran, told The Daily Beast. “That is a primary strategy of Hamas.”

“The main challenge of underground warfare is that the enemy has no above-ground signature,” said Col. Yaron Beit-On, who was commander of the Yahalom Unit at the time, in 2016. “The fact that the enemy is hidden and collecting intelligence is complicated and difficult.”

(The IDF asks that only first names of people in the unit to be used, though articles published at the time shared the commander's full name.)

The mission is not a cookie-cutter one where IDF soldiers can learn from playbooks that are meant to be repeated exactly in operations. Each tunnel presents its own unique challenges and element of surprise, Lt. Hezi said in 2016.

“No two tunnels are the same. The first person to enter the tunnel has to improvise,” Hezi said. “This is exactly what we train for—to be prepared for any situation, whether it be a terrorist or an explosive. When you see the inside of these terror tunnels—that’s when you suddenly understand how big of a threat we face.”

The IDF has worked to make the missions for Yahalom soldiers less dangerous in recent years. They can lower robots into the tunnels to search for terrorists or booby traps to decrease the likelihood that soldiers are killed by surprise attacks, for instance.

In addition to working through unique mazes of tunnels on the fly and working to detect whether there are booby traps littered throughout the complex of tunnels, soldiers need to be prepared with gear to help them breathe and see properly underground.

Soldiers also have to be prepared to deal with possible gas attacks, said retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Schwartz, who served as the United States Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority from 2019-2021.

“What I’d be really worried about is being able to deploy some type of field expedient gas that affects the filtration systems that you need to be on when you’re operating underground,” Schwartz said, warning that could trip up the IDF’s plans to run operations underground. “You have protective equipment that you can wear, but I think what can really slow this down, or cause the IDF to rethink things, is if they come across this.”

Israel has said that it’s main goal in the days ahead is to eliminate Hamas. It’s a goal which likely necessitates going after all of the Hamas tunnels given their use of tunnels for military resupply, movement, and command, placing a great deal of pressure on the Yahalom Unit to perform in a way they have never before.

Israel has worked to target and eliminate the tunnels in previous campaigns, including in 2008 and 2014, in a campaign the IDF called Operation Protective Edge. Then, Israeli servicemembers located, mapped, and cleared tunnels, planting explosives to destroy them entirely.

But hundreds of tunnels likely remain. Of the roughly 300 miles of tunnels Hamas is suspected to have, Israel said it only eliminated 60.

And since then, Hamas has only likely doubled down, building more.

The mission this time around is likely not so clear-cut, either, as hundreds of hostages Hamas kidnapped on Oct. 7 remain inside Gaza; Destroying tunnels outright before hostage recovery missions take place—and before the U.S. and Israeli intelligence communities have determined where, exactly, Hamas is holding the hostages—risks endangering the goal of saving hostages if they’re killed in the process.

The IDF has not explicitly stated what the Yahalom Unit’s mission is—but they are likely not working on mapping Hamas tunnels given the ongoing war. Some suggest the mission may be focused on hostage recovery, and then destruction.

“These specialized units are going to be put in very risky situations,” Schwartz said. “But it’s all part of rooting out Hamas, and trying to find the hostages.”

Netanyahu said in his recent speech announcing the next phase of war that Israel’s goals include both destroying Hamas and rescuing hostages.

Hamas could be moving the hostages around, U.S. officials have admitted, a fact that complicates the underground endeavor.

But by unleashing Yahalom soldiers into the underground network Hamas has built, the IDF could use the tunnels to in essence corner the terrorists holding hostages in order to liberate them, Schwartz said.

“Something that’s unique here is the number of hostages they have,” Schwartz said. “From just the logistics of keeping them and moving them away from if they see the IDF encroaching areas they’re being held and they don’t want to risk their being liberated by the IDF, then that may cause them to move, that may in itself provide opportunities potentially for finding them.”

Netanyahu visited the Yahalom Unit for a briefing and update last week on their work since the beginning of the war, including a demonstration of the unit’s underground capabilities, and during his comments at the briefing, he harped on efforts to destroy Hamas.

“We stand before the next stage, it is coming. You know it and you are part of it; you are part of the vanguard. I greatly appreciate what you know how to do,” Netanyahu told the soldiers. “We have only one mission—to smash Hamas. We will not stop until we complete it, with your help. I rely on you; the people of Israel rely on you. I am proud of you and I salute you."

Weasel in

The IDF has been working with a laser focus to train up soldiers in the Yahalom Unit to deal with the tunnels. Just one year after Operation Protective Edge, the IDF announced Yahalom would be growing in size in a recognition that the IDF needed to step up to grapple with the Hamas tunnel infrastructure after being caught under-prepared in 2014.

In the years since, Israel has been working to train the unit on joint operations in times of peace and during hostilities, as well as on complex navigation exercises, emergency campaigns, and in mock tunnels.

The force has been receiving “very professional training and education” on Hamas tunnels for years, said Spencer.

“I got a tour of various facilities in southern Israel. I got to observe a demonstration of capabilities and see other soldiers who were in training under the Yahalom,” Spencer told The Daily Beast, adding that it was not a “theoretical” or didactic training.

He described a training in which photos and material from previously discovered Hamas tunnels were used to train IDF soldiers on the challenges ahead.

Last year, some Yahalom soldiers conducted training to operate across domains, including urban ones, coordinating with combat helicopters, emergency evacuations, intelligence, and other logistics, the IDF said.

The Yahalom Unit is divided into several companies with different specialties, including the Samur unit, or the “weasel” unit, which focuses on entering, clearing, and eliminating tunnels. The Sayfur company focuses on training to handle unconventional weapons, while the Yael unit focuses on clearing and demolition.

Soldiers have in the past undergone a nine month commando training and then undergone months of specialized training.

Even with all the tools and training, the scale of the operation still may spell a troubled environment ahead for the soldiers.

While Israel has worked to understand Hamas’ tunnel network, the landscape underground may have changed in recent years, providing surprises on the ground for IDF soldiers, warned Spencer. As Hamas has likely continued digging new tunnels, their construction might have evolved or may pose other new challenges in addition to the likelihood that Hamas has built more stretches of tunnels throughout Gaza.

“I do believe they probably have more than those 500 kilometers [approximately 300 miles]… just because this has been such a vital part of their strategy and their preparation. Much like October 7 was a surprise, they clearly are going to be surprised to see the underground.”

“Hamas has continued to evolve, and you have to assume that means the tunnels as well,” Spencer said.

The exact makeup and size of the Yahalom Unit is unclear, but they are likely not a massive unit given how specialized they are, said Schwartz.

“Typically these specialized units are not large,” Schwartz said.

And though they have been training for years, the IDF may run the risk of exhausting its well-trained Yahalom fighters in the days ahead in a protracted, drawn-out urban-warfare fight with Hamas, particularly given the scale of the operation at hand, Spencer warned.

“While I am very impressed by IDF capabilities, it is a question of being able to adapt to surprises and being able to deal with the size of the problem—this is not one tunnel that a specialized group can respond to. These are hundreds of tunnels,” Spencer said. “You may run out of specialized forces, and you’ll have untrained, under-equipped forces that are having to deal with tunnels.”

There are indications that the next phase of the war will be a drawn-out affair.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant himself has acknowledged that the war could go on for months.

Those familiar with the Yahalom Unit’s operation appear to expect the mission to last at least through the winter. The unit’s foundation has been seeking outside funding to ensure the unit’s work can continue as the war progresses through colder weather. The foundation has made requests for donations that would buy the unit functional winter clothing, such as camouflage suits. In return for donations in the ballpark of 150-250 U.S. dollars, according to Israel Today, a Zionist news agency, the Yahalom Foundation has been offering supporters a hat with a Yahalom unit patch, and in some cases an IDF bag.

The IDF training for underground warfare is likely going to be an ongoing effort behind the scenes, even as hostilities progress, so that Israel can build up a pipeline of soldiers well-versed in these operations, said Schwartz.

The sheer size of the tunnel network could “tax” the Yahalom Unit’s full capability, requiring all hands on deck, Schwartz said.

“That pipeline is being created while you’re in combat,” Schwartz said. “That’s extremely hard.”