Inside Rick Owens's Paris Home; Ryan Lochte's Perfume Spoof

Rick Owens’s Not-So-Cozy Home: WSJ. Magazine got a sneak peek inside the Parisian living quarters of dark fashion design star, designer Rick Owens, and the rooms are expectedly haunting. The rustic space, which formerly served as the headquarters of the French Socialist Party, is furnished with a taxidermic monkey and minimalist furniture designed by Owens himself, including Alchemist chairs, a pine plywood bed, and a concrete sink. [WSJ]

Ryan Lochte’s Faux Perfume: Ryan Lochte is breaking into the beauty market--on the Internet at least. In a new sketch for comedy website Funny or Die, the Olympic swimmer "promotes" a fake perfume called “Pool Water,” which allows those who wear it to smell just like he does in the pool. Lochte even hints at a “special ingredient” in the product, referencing his confession to Ryan Seacrest that he urinates in pools. “They don’t call it eau de toilette for nothing,” he says with a wink. [Funny or Die]

Pakistan Fashion Week Kicks Off: Sunsilk Fashion Week, Pakistan’s annual ready-to-wear fashion showcase kicks off today in Lahore and Karachi. The event, hosted by the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (a non-profit dedicated to rehabilitating the fashion industry in Pakistan), will feature 31 designers, 11 voile shows, four high-street brands, and one emerging talent show, according to MediaPoondi. The PFDC has also broken into the retail market with three stores between Pakistan and India, each one stocked full of Pakistai designs. [Pakistan Fashion Design Council]

Karl Lagerfeld Reveals His Age: Karl Lagerfeld has been notoriously tight-lipped about his age – until now. In an interview with Paris Match (via Le Huffington Post), Chanel’s white-haired creative director cleared up all of the rumors surrounding his age (Wikipedia lists that he was born in 1933), revealing that he is, in fact, 77. In response to his wide-ranging birth years, Lagerfeld told the magazine, “My mother had changed the date. It was easier to make a 3 or an 8—I learned after my mother died, and I do not know why she did it.” [Huffington Post]