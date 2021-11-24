It’s no secret that Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t exactly see eye to eye (to put it mildly) during their time on Sex and the City.

Their long-running feud has played out in the public eye over the years, including when the HBO series was at its peak in the early 2000s, as their rumored infighting and tense standoffs over pay became tabloid gossip fodder.

Jabs were traded here and there, as Cattrall wasn’t very demure when she spoke to the press about how the women didn’t have to be best friends and that no amount of “bullying” would ever convince her into making a third movie.