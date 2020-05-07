Inside The Financial Workings of The NeverTrump PAC Driving Trump Crazy

A political group run by prominent conservative Trump critics has burrowed its way fully under the skin of the president and his political team, who have hit back hard by calling the group’s members “washed up Washington swamp creatures” and dubbing the group itself a “scam PAC.”

The atacks from the Trump reelection campaign this week against the Lincoln Project and its principals—people including longtime GOP attorney George Conway and political operative Rick Wilson (a Daily Beast columnist)—are based on the premise that the organization is running hard-hitting anti-Trump ads not to damage the president but to line the pockets of its own executives and cosultants. Hence the label “scam PAC,” a term for a political group that does little in the way of actual politicking, and mostly exists to raise money and then pass it along to its principals.

“Financial disclosures show that over 90 percent of the Lincoln Project’s recent donations went towards nothing other than lining the pockets of those who run the group,” wrote Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel in a column last month.