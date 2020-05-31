Inside The New Economy Where People ‘Buy Nothing’ and Give Everything

Lorie Gassie misses the library. Since the pandemic shut down her local branch, the Queens resident has a pile of overdue books in her apartment that she cannot return.

That’s what brought Gassie to my stoop last week. I met her on Facebook, where we are both members of a Buy Nothing group that aims to create a little gift economy among its roughly 1,300 members.

My midnight bout with spring cleaning led me to post a few things on the page, including a coffee table book about the Met Gala. Gassie thought it would be good inspiration for her work as a costume designer; I wanted more space for my new money tree.