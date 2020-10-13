This Instant Pot Deal Will Be Gone In an Instant

- Save up to $70 on The Instant Pot Duo Nova and the Instant Pot Ultra 3
- We love a good Instant Pot at Scouted and the Duo Nova and the Instant Pot Ultra 3 are the two best models. They can pressure cook anything and do so much more, too.
If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, you should. And if you do have an Instant Pot already, this deal is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for. Think of the The Duo Nova as the small version and the Ultra 3 as the large one. These two pressure cookers allow you to pressure cook, saute, steam, and do so much more. The main difference here is size, and that’s up to you, my friend.
Instant Pot Duo Nova
Down From $150
Instant Pot Ultra 3
Down From $120
