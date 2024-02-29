Record-smashing Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is going pro. In a Thursday post on X, the 22 year-old announced that she will be entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa,” she wrote. “Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

This announcement comes as no surprise, after what will be Clark’s final season at Iowa in which she has distinguished herself as a once-in-a-generation talent, and continued to smash division records.

Earlier this month, Clark broke the NCAA women’s career scoring record, only two minutes into the Hawkeyes matchup against Michigan. “With 3,528 points in her career, she has officially broken Kelsey Plum’s record,” the stadium announcer cheered. “Let’s hear it one more time for No. 22, Caitlin Clark!”

Earlier this season Clark also broke the record for most points scored by an Iowa player in a single game, scoring 49 points. She has continued to sell-out games wherever she plays.

This upcoming Sunday, Clark is expected to pass Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring record of 3,667 points. Tickets for the game have risen astronomically to $546, the most expensive for a women’s basketball game on record.