This Genderless Underwear Brand Is Making Waves on Social Media

There’s one piece of clothing that everyone (well... almost everyone) wears on a daily basis: underwear. You probably don’t think twice about putting on this undergarment each morning, but what if we told you that there’s a new underwear brand changing the landscape with its genderless designs and inclusive sizes? Enter IPHIS (pronounced eee-fees).

The genderless underwear brand, IPHIS, was launched in June 2023 by TikTok star Noah Beck. With 33.9 million followers, Beck has captured the hearts of internet users with his trending videos and relatable personality. After years of creating online content, Beck decided to take a step into the undergarment space.

“It was such a natural thing,” said Beck. “You often see the waistband in my content, and I thought, instead of being a walking billboard for other brands, why not make something special that’s reflective of my own aesthetic and values.”

In collaboration with New York–based company Real Underwear, IPHIS currently consists of three styles (a brief, a boxer brief, and a thong) with three different waistband options: Icon, Classic, and Heritage. All three styles are available in various colors, including black, white, gray, and black and white, and in sizes 23 to 38 (waist).

“My goal was to not leave anyone out, so producing styles that can be worn by a variety of body types was crucial,” said Beck. “We want everyone to feel celebrated in their rawest form.”

While the three styles are the only ones available on-site right now, Beck said he has plans to expand IPHIS into other avenues. “We want to listen to our consumers and use that feedback to grow the brand organically from there,” said Beck. “I will say, ready-to-wear apparel is definitely on the horizon.”

Prices range from $18 to $22, and shoppers are eligible for free shipping with orders over $75.

