Iran’s Revenge Threat Sparks Panicked Preparations in Israel

Israel is on “heightened” alert and boosting defenses throughout the country after Tehran threatened retaliation for the strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Damascus on Monday.

“The IDF is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements,” the IDF said in a statement, after Iran’s supreme leader warned that Israel “will be slapped” for the assassination of commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi and several other IRGC officers.

Although the Israeli government has not publicly claimed it was responsible for the attack on the Iranian mission in Syria earlier this week, it appears to be taking the threat from Tehran seriously.

On Thursday, the Israeli military announced it will be canceling leave for Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in combat units. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant convened a “multi-front situational assessment” with top officials, including the leaders of the Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence agencies.

As a precaution, Israel has also begun evacuating embassies and pulling ambassadors out of the country’s foreign missions around the globe, according to The Jerusalem Post. The Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. declined to comment when reached by The Daily Beast.

It’s not just the Israeli government that is taking contingency measures.

The Central Bank of Israel has recommended that financial entities prepare for large ATM withdrawals as the public braces for possible retaliation, i24 News reported. Many Israelis are reportedly heading to grocery stores to stock up on essentials to prepare for possible worst case scenarios.

Some Israeli authorities have had to urge civilians to stay calm, telling residents it is not necessary to withdraw cash or prepare backup generators.

The IDF announced in recent hours that it will draft reservists to buoy its air defenses. Israel has also reportedly expanded its GPS jamming measures in order to disrupt possible attacks through Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Haaretz reported. GPSJAM showed widespread disruptions throughout the country.

Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran is not interested in direct conflict with Israel or with the United States. Nevertheless, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the Israeli military is not taking any risks.

“We are on heightened alert in all the arenas. We are looking at the threats and foiling them all the time, on several fronts, and are at a high level of readiness for defense and offense. We are constantly carrying out assessments, and take seriously any statement and all enemies,” Hagari said Thursday.

“We have strengthened alertness in combat units, bolstered [air] defense systems, and we have planes prepared for defense, and ready for attack,” he added. “My only recommendation is to be vigilant and stay tuned for updates.”