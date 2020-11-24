Our Favorite Roomba Is $200 Off for Black Friday

- iRobot Roomba i3+, $400 (Down from $600)
- The iRobot Roomba i3+ is my favorite Roomba. It features smart navigation, a self-emptying base, and Alexa capabilities.
When it comes to cleaning, vacuuming will always be the most important. But to really make a difference, you probably should be vacuuming all day. Instead of doing it by hand, make a robot do it! The iRobot Roomba i3+ not only takes basically all the work out of vacuuming, it even empties itself after it’s done. You can set a schedule, and control it using your voice through Alexa. It maps out your whole home so that it won’t miss any dirty spots. For Black Friday, you can get the i3+ for $400 — that’s $200 off its normal price — including the self-cleaning base.
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum
Down from $600
