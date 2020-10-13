Three Different Models of Roomba Vacuums Are on Sale for Prime Day

Up to 33% off iRobot Roomba Vacuums

The 629 and 981 feature Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa compatibility, while the i6+ adds a self-emptying dock so you never have to get dirty.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

There’s nothing like coming home to clean floors. Vacuuming is by far the worst of all the chores, so why not make a robot do it? iRobot created the Roomba to help us stay clean and productive and right now, you can get your own Roomba for up to 33% off. Three different models of robot vacuums are on sale for Prime Day, including the powerful i6+ that includes a self-cleaning dock. What more could you ask for in a vacuum?

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Down from $300 Buy on Amazon $ 200

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum Down from $600 Buy on Amazon $ 400

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Down from $800 Buy on Amazon $ 600

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.