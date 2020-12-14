Is Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Worth Renting on VOD?

“Don’t try to understand it. Feel it,” says weapons expert Barbara (Clémence Poésy) early on in Tenet—arguably the best advice a movie has ever given its viewers. Christopher Nolan’s thriller is a time-traveling puzzle box that’s so convoluted, confusing, and straight-up difficult to understand—literally, the dialogue is often unintelligibly garbled—that at a certain point, one must set aside any efforts to lucidly comprehend its serpentine plot and simply go with the flow. That turning point, it must be said, comes very early on in this 2.5-hour epic. Yet those willing to coast along on its wonky wavelength may find that the Dunkirk and The Dark Knight director's latest is something like the epitome of his temporally twisty canon, distilling his many cinematic signatures and preoccupations down to their entrancing abstract essence.

Finally premiering on VOD on Dec 15 after its much-delayed (and debated) September bow in theaters—the ideal venue for its massively scaled action, where it netted a $350 million-plus box office—Tenet is a film self-consciously comprised of elemental Nolan building blocks. Its hero is a CIA agent named (and even referred to as) The Protagonist (John David Washington), and his saga involves wearing dapper suits and/or tactical military outfits, jet-setting around global hotspots, interacting with shady arms dealers and mercenaries, driving speedboats and flying in giant cargo jets, fighting henchmen in hand-to-hand combat and leaping and racing around twinkling nighttime cities, engaging in shootouts and car chases, and having long-winded conversations about the rules governing extraordinary systems and circumstances with other fellow professionals. Courtesy of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, everything looks sleek, sinister and gargantuan, and Ludwig Göransson’s equally colossal score is awash in deafening, sexy electronica blasts. Virtually all the ingredients of Nolan’s prior work are present here, albeit this time reduced to their primary theoretical form.

That also includes the manipulation of time, which from Memento to Inception to Dunkirk has been a central Nolan fixation. After swallowing what he believes to be a cyanide pill following a Kiev opera house assault, the Protagonist is figuratively resurrected and tasked by a covert organization known as Tenet to discover the origins of a bullet that, thanks to “inversion,” can move backwards in time. This phenomena, which extends to individuals as well as objects, has to do with reversed entropy, and is as overly complicated and bewildering as it sounds. Nonetheless, the Protagonist quickly grasps the concept, and embarks on a quest to identify the bullet’s maker.