Democracy is on the ropes across the globe, and there’s no shortage of finger-pointing about it. But maybe what we really need is a mirror?

Tom Nichols, a contributing writer at The Atlantic and author of Our Own Worst Enemy, says the culprit for the rise of illiberalism is... well, it’s us. All of us.

“We have basically become an incredibly narcissistic society,” Nichols tells host Molly Jong-Fast in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.