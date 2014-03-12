Is ‘Frozen’ The Gayest Movie of the Year?

Frozen might just be the most talked-about kids movie since Toy Story, but it’s not all accolades and awards for the Oscar-winning animated flick. There is a fear campaign mounting against the film, warning conservative parents and grandparents to keep their impressionable young children away from what some believe is a musical advertisement for the gay agenda.

It seems to have started with Kathryn Skaggs who, according to the title of her blog, is “A Well-Behaved Mormon Woman.” After being dragged against her will three different times by three sets of grandchildren to see Frozen, Skaggs couldn’t “Let It Go” any longer. After the third viewing she was convinced: This beloved movie, with its top-notch animation and its catchy theme song doesn’t just have homosexual undertones (what Disney movie doesn’t?) but is 108 minutes of pure gay propaganda!

“It is apparent that the very best talent within the industry was called upon for every facet of producing and bringing [Frozen] to the big screen: illustrators; animators; writers; composers; singing artist; actors; etc., in order to woo its intended audience, parents, into a frozen-state, which would then allow liberalism to indoctrinate children,” Skaggs wrote in lengthy blog post last month. Most of the reactions to Skaggs’ claims that the evil geniuses at Disney had duped Christian parents across the country into allowing Frozen to brainwash their children into supporting the “normalization of same-sex sexual behavior”—or worse, turn them gay—have been criticized, dismissed and mocked the Internet over. Yet, as is often the case with outrageous, politically-charged conspiracy theories, someone was bound to bite.“If I was the Devil, what would I do to really foul up an entire social system and do something really, really, really evil to five- and six- and seven-year-olds in Christian families around America?” Pastor and right-wing radio host Kevin Swanson asked on his show Monday. “I would buy Disney.”He continued, “I wonder if people are thinking: ‘You know I think this cute little movie is going to indoctrinate my five-year-old to be a lesbian or treat homosexuality or bestiality in a light sort of way.’ I wonder if the average parent going to see Frozen is thinking that way. I wonder if they are just walking in and saying, ‘Yeah, let’s get my five-year-old and seven-year-old indoctrinated early.’ You know they’re not, I think for the most part they’re oblivious. Maybe they do pick up on pieces of it, but they just don’t get up and walk out.”Like Skaggs, neither Swanson nor his co-host Steve Vaughn, offer much in the way of specific examples of lines, scenes or even themes in the movie that prove their point. In fact, the only proof of “gay messaging” Skaggs provides is the suggestion that the main character Elsa’s magical power is a metaphor for homosexuality: She is ostracized by the public and even her family, just like the “demonization of homosexuals by society.” Elsa’s non-magical sister Anna’s shotgun wedding to someone she barely knows is meant to illustrate how “heterosexuals diminish marriage.” And, of course, the happy ending wherein Elsa’s family and community finally accept her for who she is sends the message that gays (Elsa) are not the problem, but rather society is the problem for rejecting them.National Catholic Register writer Steven Greydanus (who actually questioned Frozen’s gayness back in January) not only saw the rejected Elsa as a symbol for oppressed gay people, he also points out that Elsa, unlike her boycrazy sister, shows no interest in dating, so clearly she is a lesbian. If that’s not enough, following the closing credits “Elsa’s giant, male-voiced snow monster, wandering through her abandoned ice palace, picks up her abandoned tiara and places it daintily on his own head, smiling as it discovers its true inner princess.”Disney has a long history of fielding accusations of using its children’s movies to advance one liberal agenda or another —whether it’s gay rights, environmentalism or socialism. However, there seems to be something about Frozen that has attracted more than the usual amount of controversy for a kids’ cartoon.

Frozen is a feminist movie, claimed some critics, because neither of its female protagonists are rescued by a handsome prince in the end but, rather, they save themselves. Frozen is not so feminist, others argued, because Elsa’s climactic “coming out,” if you will, includes an arguably sexy makeover. Others still took the time to call Frozen racist, accusing Disney of “whitewashing” the indigenous people of Scandinavia, where the animated film is supposed to take place. And this was all before John Travolta epically flubbed singer Idina Menzel’s name, creating a fictional person and immediately overplayed meme, at the Academy Awards.

Those fearing Frozen’s homosexual agenda might want to consider the agendas of its critics. Kevin Swanson, for example, declared that “decadent homosexual activity,” marijuana legalization and abortion rights were to blame for the floods that devastated Colorado last summer. And despite insisting in her Frozen post that she is “not anti-gay” nor “here to judge homosexuals,” Kathryn Skaggs has dedicated a large number of her blog posts to advocating for “traditional marriage.” Then again, if you’re legitimately concerned about a Disney movie turning your children gay, you might be just the choir Swanson and Skaggs are preaching to.