Is JW Anderson Joining LVMH?; Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New iPhone 5S in a Selfie

Is JW Anderson Joining LVMH?: Since winning the Emerging Talent Award, Ready-to-Wear at the British Fashion Award in 2012, it seems like JW Anderson is off to the next level. Rumors are circulating that fashion conglomerate LVMH is interested in investing in the young designer. Should this be true, Anderson will join a series of major LVMH-owned labels including Louis Vuitton, Céline, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, and Fendi, among others. The now 29-year-old designer made his fashion breakthrough at London Fashion Week in 2008 with a mens collection. He then went on to design two collections for the British retailer Topshop and a capsule collection for Donatella Versace’s second line Versus. A spokesperson for JW Anderson told Vogue UK, "We're not able to confirm or deny the rumours." [Vogue UK]

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New iPhone 5S in a Selfie: Although only announced yesterday, it seems as though Kim Kardashian already has the new iPhone 5S. In a blurry Instagram selfie, the 32-year-old reality star is seen sitting in the back of a car with her new blonde haircut and an awkward, mouth-half-open pose. Kardashian's beau Kanye West is known for his obsession with Apple, having referred to himself as the next Steve Jobs, and receiving two Apple Pro mouses signed by Jobs and Steve Wozniak for father's day. So, it wouldn’t be too surprising that Kardashian was able to score the new iPhone early. [StyleCaster]

Rihanna Celebrates her River Island Collection Launch in Bright Blue Lipstick: On Tuesday night, Rihanna appeared at the launch of her collection for River Island wearing electric blue lipstick and a mullet. With BFF Cara Delevingne on her side, the celebrity smiled all night with her “Smurf lips,” as The Cut described them. While blue may not become the "it" lip color of the season, the following day, RiRi was spotted out in London rocking the highly-coveted "Parental Advisory" top from Alexander Wang's runway show on Saturday. [The Cut]

Robert R. Taylor, the Man Behind Calvin Klein's Iconic Obsession Ads, Dies: In 1993, a very young Kate Moss appeared as the face of Calvin Klein's fragrance Obsession. The man behind this sensual campaign was Robert R. Taylor, who died Tuesday, August 29 at age 77 after being diagnosed with cancer. Taylor was a marketing expert -- particularly known for creating Softsoap, the first ever soap with a pump -- and beauty entrepreneur who rebranded Calvin Klein's cosmetics in 1980. Calvin Klein chose Kate Moss for the ad campaign, although she was “the complete opposite of that glamour type that came before Kate,” while Taylor helped convince the board to provide CK with $40 million for TV ads and scented strips in magazines to promote the product. [Huffington Post]