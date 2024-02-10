Here’s Why Every Beauty Editor and Celebrity Makeup Artist Swears by This Foundation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation is a staple in so many makeup artist’s kits, and for good reason. A long-time makeup artist and beauty editor favorite, this foundation is a little pricey at $69. So, is the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation really worth the lofty price? In short, yes. Ask anyone who has tried it, and I can almost guarantee they will vouch for the fact that it is, in fact, worth every penny.

What makes the Luminous Silk Foundation so good? The beauty award-winning, oil-free foundation is a medium coverage formula that delivers a luminous, natural-looking glow without being overly greasy or dewy. It flatters most skin types and gives a natural-looking finish while still providing buildable coverage—and it never looks cakey.

Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation The foundation comes in 40 shades and is formulated with Micro–fil technology that allows color pigments to lay flat for seamless blending and layering, giving you customizable coverage. According to the brand, “this hydrating foundation helps improve skin texture and blur imperfections, all while delivering a long-lasting, lit-from-within glow.” Buy At Saks Fifth Avenue $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Sephora $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

“The coverage is so good, but your skin also shines through,” says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. “The finish leaves the skin hydrated and covered but looks like second skin.” Greenberg, who uses the foundation on her celebrity clients like Kaley Cuoco, Rashida Jones, and Chelsea Handler, says she likes to apply the Armani foundation with a makeup brush and a Beauty Blender. “I love using a Beauty Blender after applying it with a brush; I bounce a wet blender (over the face) to really make it look natural.”

Pros:

· Available in 40 shades

· Delivers buildable, medium-coverage

· Gives you luminous, glowy skin for a natural makeup look

· Lightweight and long-lasting

Cons:

· The price—$69, raised from $64 in 2021, definitely doesn’t make it a bargain makeup product, but that said, it does last a good amount of time (up to eight hours).

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.