Is This Russia’s Dumbest Propaganda Fail?

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has created what may go down in history as their worst propaganda fail since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine kicked off in early 2022.

In a post on X early Tuesday, the ministry claimed to have uncovered a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a tattoo on his hands that reads, “There is no God.”

“And indeed, for the unholy Kiev regime, neo-Nazis & their warmongering Western sponsors, nothing is sacred,” the foreign ministry wrote, alongside several photos presented as proof of Zelensky supposedly being an evil villain.

The photos showed Zelensky’s hand circled in red ink as it was first shown on U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s shoulder, followed by a close-up of the tattoos, and then a third photo … showing Zelensky clear across the room from that tattooed hand supposedly belonging to him.

“Pretty incredible Zelensky can leave his hand on Rishi Sunak's shoulder while also taking a photo of him from the across the room,” Bellingcat founder Elliot Higgins quipped.

Other social media users also chimed in to fact check the photographs, with many pointing out that Zelensky is known to NOT have tattoos on his hands.