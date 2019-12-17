Is This Debate the Last Chance for Warren to Turn It Around?

Thursday’s Democratic debate in Los Angeles may be the last chance for Elizabeth Warren to reverse her slide. After peaking a few months ago, she hasn’t fallen as far or as fast as Kamala Harris, who exited the race earlier this month. But she’s losing educated white professionals to Pete Buttigieg while Bernie Sanders reclaims progressives disillusioned by Warren’s hedging on Medicare for All.

In fairness, the four leading candidates are all within the margin of error, and the race is still in flux. Iowa and New Hampshire are make-or-break for Warren. If she loses both, it’s hard to see a pathway back.

Until recently, Warren did everything right. She has a substantive and well-organized campaign. She is an energetic and focused campaigner. And she is slowly shifting her image from Harvard intellectual to Oklahoma public-schooler who for a time was a single mom trying to make ends meet.