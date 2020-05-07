ISIS Has Made a Terrifying Comeback in COVID-Plagued Iraq

GAZIANTEP, Turkey—Iraq is witnessing the biggest resurgence by the so-called Islamic State since the government officially declared victory over the organization on Dec. 7, 2017.

Beginning over the weekend, ISIS launched coordinated attacks on pro-Iranian militiamen in nearly two dozen areas across both the Sunni north and Shi’a south of the country. According to statistics cited by Iraqi government and pro-Iranian sources, 30 members of the Iraq security forces were killed and several dozen wounded. The real numbers are likely higher.

The ISIS blitz is taking advantage of Iraq’s coronavirus lockdown, in effect since March 22, which has provided the jihadist group with relative freedom to move across large swaths of the countryside.