Israel Hits Back at Gigi Hadid for Pro-Palestine Post

The official Instagram account for the State of Israel is calling out supermodel Gigi Hadid after she reposted a statement on Instragram distinguishing the military organization Hamas from the Free Palestine movement.

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians,” Hadid’s post, originally from @consent.wizardry, stated. “Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

“Have you been sleeping the past week?,” Israel’s Instagram account wrote to Hadid in an Instagram Story on Monday. “Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

The government account also posted a photo of a blood-spattered child’s bedroom and wrote to Hadid, “If you don’t condemn this, your words mean nothing.”

On Oct. 10, Hadid, whose father is from Palestine, took to Instagram following the Hamas attacks to express her condolences to her Jewish friends in a carefully worded statement. The 28-year-old also acknowledged her “deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under [Israeli] occupation.”

“I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person,” the Next In Fashion host wrote in part. “The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

This isn’t the first time Israel’s social media has gone after a member of the Hadid family. In May 2021, the state’s Twitter (now X) account attacked Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, for attending a pro-Palestinian protest after Israel launched a series of airstrikes into Gaza, killing over 200 Palestinians.

Israel’s official account, @Israel, took a screenshot of Bella’s livestream from the New York City march and posted it with the caption: “When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack.”

Gigi Hadid has not responded to Israel’s Instagram posts.