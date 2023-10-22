Israeli War Plane Attacks West Bank for First Time in Decades

Israel launched its first missile strike on the West Bank from a warplane in nearly two decades on Sunday as its planned ground offensive appeared ever more imminent.

The warhead struck a mosque at a refugee camp in Jenin that the Israeli Air Force said was sheltering members of Hamas, according to Haaretz. Those hit were a “ticking time bomb“ that “planned to commit a murderous attack in Israeli territory,” an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said. Israel had begun drone strikes in the West Bank in July after a similar lull in bombings.

The attack left two Palestinians dead, the Palestinian Health Ministry told Haaretz, while another three were killed by IDF strikes on Jenin, Nablus, and Tubas. 90 Palestinians have been killed since the Oct. 7. terrorist attack by Hamas killed hundreds in Israel.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry blasted the attack as a “dangerous escalation in the use of warplanes,” according to The New York Times.

The attacks also came after 20 trucks of aid provided by the United Nations and the Egyptian Red Crescent drove into Gaza from Egypt on Saturday, the first stream of relief for Palestinians whose resources were cut off by Israel earlier this month. The supplies included items such as pasta, drinking water, and canned tuna, though it did not include fuel. Israel cut off Gaza’s fuel supply shortly after the war began.

Several U.N. agencies including the U.N. Children’s Fund and the World Health Organization warned the convoy, however, was “not enough,” saying in a statement the humanitarian crisis in Gaza had reached “now catastrophic” levels.

“The world must do more,” the agencies said.