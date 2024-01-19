Israeli President Hit With Criminal Complaints in Switzerland
Criminal complaints have been made against Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Switzerland, Swiss prosecutors confirmed Friday. The complaints came as Herzog attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he encouraged other nations to reject allegations that his country is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. “The criminal complaints will be examined according to the usual procedure,” the Office of the Swiss Attorney General said. The office would not confirm the nature of the complaints or how many were received. On Thursday, Swiss press agency Keystone-ATS said some complaints were filed by a group called Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity, according to AFP. The group reportedly released a statement calling for a criminal investigation in Switzerland in parallel to the genocide case South Africa brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice.