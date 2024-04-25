Battle of the Supermodels: DiCaprio’s Ex Hits Out at Hadid

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli has taken a swipe at Bella Hadid, accusing the 27-year-old of spreading fake news with her post about Palestinian children.

On Monday, Hadid, who is Palestinian on her father’s side, posted an image of children with the caption “Gaza on my mind.” However, the image was not from Gaza but from the Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria and was taken from a 2021 documentary during the Syrian civil war.

The misrepresentation prompted Instagram to add a warning that Hadid’s post was “missing context” and could “mislead people.” The note links to a web page that explains the images are from a refugee camp in Syria.

Refaeli then took to Instagram to slam Hadid, sharing a screenshot of the post with the words “fake news” written over the top.

“Didn’t you learn from your sister’s mistake?” she wrote, referring to Gigi Hadid’s own mistake when she posted that Israel is “the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war.”

It forced Gigi to apologize. “Taking innocent people as hostages is never okay,” she wrote. “Hurting someone because they are Jewish is never okay.”

