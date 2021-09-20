It’s Not Our First Rodeo With These Clues

Thursday's puzzle was about the new Clint Eastwood-directed-and-starring-in movie, "Cry Macho." The iconic 91-year-old actor and two-time Best Director winner's new flick is about rodeo riders, so when it came time for a title, "Not His First Rodeo" was too perfect to leave on the cutting room floor.

So off it went, but I wondered: How many times had this phrase been hit upon by writers reviewing the movie in recent weeks? It's just too perfect: Veteran director making a film about rodeos. You have to use it. Dared I look and see who else had?

I dared. TV Guide's Kelly Connolly:

"This is not Clint Eastwood's first rodeo."

The Globe and Mail's Aparita Bhandari:

"Cry Macho isn't Eastwood's first rodeo, and he gives us what we expect"

Oh well. At least we were the first crossword to use this line...

Seen "Cry Macho"? Is it any good? Tweet us at #beastxword and we'll adjust our theatergoing schedule accordingly.

