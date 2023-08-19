Chaos as Hundreds Swarm N.J. Bar Where Taylor Swift Was Spotted

A Taylor Swift sighting at a New Jersey bar and restaurant late Friday led hundreds of local residents to swarm the area, shutting down roads and prompting a police response.

The frenzy unfolded outside the Black Whale in Beach Haven, where the pop star had arrived for her music producer Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner ahead of his wedding to actress Margaret Qualley. Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey were among the other stars in attendance at the event, according to Page Six.

After locals spotted the “Cruel Summer” singer walking into the venue, word quickly spread and crowds of people gathered, with some of them reportedly chanting her name and trying to get a glimpse. Footage from the scene showed absolute pandemonium, with police on scene trying to direct traffic as the mob of Swift fans took over the roads. The restaurant was reportedly forced to close the balcony curtains, sparking an angry response from the crowd outside.

The star-studded wedding is reportedly taking place Saturday.