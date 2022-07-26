Student, 22, Dismembered by Helicopter Blade on Luxury Vacation

Three people have been arrested after a 22-year-old British tourist was chopped to death by a helicopter blade after a luxury Greek island hopping flight from the high-end party destination of Mykonos.

Jack Fenton found himself in the path of the moving rotorblade at the rear of the helicopter on the island of Spata, according to Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The helicopter pilot and two ground technicians were taken into custody on Tuesday morning on pending charges of manslaughter, according to the Peania Police Department. An investigation is underway into why the area around the moving blade was not secured, and why the passengers were allowed to roam the area while the helicopter was still in operation when the unthinkable end to a luxury family vacation with friends occurred. His phone was also destroyed in the accident, Greek media reported.

“He was the first to disembark the Bell 407 helicopter in Athens and as he moved to the back, he was hit in the head by the aircraft’s small rear rotor,” a senior police official told The Times of London.

The horrific accident happened after two privately rented helicopters carrying a group of Britons prepared to land on a helicopter pad after flying in from Mykonos island, police said in a press statement.

Fenton and his friends were in the first helicopter to land and Fenton’s parents and other friends were in a second helicopter that was following the first. After the young man was killed, the second pilot made a snap decision not to land and instead flew to Athens where they were met by authorities who told them of their son’s fate.

It is unclear whether they witnessed their son’s tragic accident.

Fenton has been described in the British press as an Oxford Brookes student who previously attended the exclusive Sutton Valence boarding school in Maidstone, Kent.