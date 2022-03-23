‘Jackass’ Forever is Now On Paramount Plus For All Your Adrenaline and Nostalgia Needs

Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville and the gang’s final ride into the explosion and vomit-filled sunset is now available on Paramount+, the streaming service created by the titular entertainment company. Jackass Forever is the final film installment in the popular Jackass franchise which has made a name for itself by absolutely clobbering its variety of likable cast members in creatively sadistic ways.

From bee stings to bull rides that have all lead to a laundry list of broken bones, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze created the Jackass franchise with nothing more in mind than executing ridiculous stunts and pranks with middling success. After the meteoric popularity of the Jackass TV show, the first film was released in 2002. 20 years later, Jackass Forever was released in theaters with many of the popular cast members returning once again to perform equally as dangerous stunts except now around 50 years old.

In addition to the main cast, Jackass Forever has appearances from a number of notable celebrities including Eric André, NHL star PK Subban, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler the Creator and UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, among others. The film was released theatrically in February of this year to the most positive critical reception of the franchise.

Jackass Forever is now available to stream on Paramount+ as part of the normal selection of film and TV in its library. A monthly subscription to the streaming service costs $4.99 with a year-long subscription costing $49.99.

