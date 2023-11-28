Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Weird With Drew Barrymore

A little over a month after the release of her memoir Worthy—in which she wrote about being blamed by many people for Will Smith’s infamous decision to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars—Jada Pinkett Smith is continuing to reject the narrative that she is her husband’s keeper.

“Everybody should be responsible for their own actions,” Pinkett Smith said on the The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday. “No one should be blamed for what someone else does.”

Barrymore, a fellow celebrity as well as an empathetic listener (almost to a fault), can always be relied upon for excessive flattery of her guests—and for extremely close talking. Both of those traits were on full display during her interview with Pinkett Smith, during which the host sat crosslegged on a sofa just inches away from her guest.

“Our media is what it is, and you know all about that,” Pinkett Smith said at one point, referencing Barrymore’s decades in the spotlight.

“I’ve been on the gynecological table of life since birth,” Barrymore exclaimed, agreeing.

Worthy contained the bombshell revelation that Pinkett Smith and her husband had been secretly living separate lives since 2o16, while publicly maintaining the image of a picture-perfect Hollywood couple. Already, many admirers of Will and Jada had turned on the Red Table Talk host when singer August Alsina revealed that he had given “years of his life” to a relationship with Pinkett Smith that she later described, infamously, as an “entanglement.”

Now, Pinkett Smith told Barrymore, she and Smith are “staying together forever.”

“I tried. We tried. I just—I was like, I don’t even need to talk about him very much,” she said. “I want to be with you. I want to be with this human being.”