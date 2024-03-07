Mike Tyson and Jake Paul revealed Thursday they’ll square off in a boxing match on July 20—a spectacle that will be streamed on Netflix from AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson, one of the greatest and most fearsome boxers in history, will be 58 years old on fight night. Meanwhile, the YouTuber-turned-prize-fighter Paul will be 27, three decades Tyson’s junior.

The age gap is sure to garner criticism in the buildup to the bout, which is expected to net both men millions. It’s yet to be determined if the matchup will be classified as a pro fight or an exhibition.

Netflix will stream the fight along with a full slate of undercards. It’s the streaming service’s first foray into combat sports and its third live sporting event overall. Netflix has not yet said how much the fight will cost viewers on pay-per-view.

Tyson most recently fought in 2020, looking sharp as he defeated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. He’s since posted videos to social media of himself training, suggesting he’s been keeping himself in fighting shape.

The boxing legend’s final pro fights were in 2005, when he was defeated in two straight bouts before he hung up his gloves.

Paul, meanwhile, is still relatively new to combat sports. He had his second professional fight on the same night of Tyson’s most recent bout, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard.

After that victory, Paul went on to defeat former UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley—wins that boosted his profile as a fighter but also earned him criticism for only challenging non-boxers. He’s since pivoted to fighting professional boxers, recently defeating Andre August and Ryan Bourland as he says he’s setting his sights on competing for a world championship.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson said in a statement about Paul. “It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch.”

In a statement of his own, Paul said Tyson is one of boxing’s “most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

“We’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the U.S., broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world—a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time.”