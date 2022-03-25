James Bond Wannabes, Now’s Your Time: A 007-Inspired Reality Show Is Coming

Thanks to a newly announced Prime Video reality series, James Bond wannabes can see if they have what it takes to be the suave secret agent — and potentially win a whole lotta cash in the process.

Titled 007’s Road to a Million, the new series is an eight-episode competition inspired by the popular action franchise. It basically sounds like The Amazing Race with a spy twist—contestants will race around the world competing in teams of two to execute physical and intellectual challenges. Along the way, they’ll stop by some of the most iconic locations from the James Bond films to answer hidden questions and advance to the next round. The winners will go home with a prize of up to 1 million pounds, or $1.3 million.

Variety reports that 007’s Road to a Million will have a “cinematic format.” It will be produced by 72 Films, the UK production company behind the docuseries The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty and All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Gibson, the creative partners who produced the Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig-led Bond films, are also producing in conjunction with MGM Television.

The series announcement comes a week after Amazon closed an $8.5 million deal with MGM, believed to be driven largely by MGM’s control of the lucrative Bond franchise. However, this particular project is unrelated to the deal and has been in the works for years.

007’s Road to a Million is slated to begin filming later this year and is currently seeking applicants to embark on the global adventure, so if you introduce yourself last-name-first or have ever had the urge to engage in hand-to-hand combat atop a moving train, you may want to consider signing up. Disclaimer: neither an Aston Martin nor a date with Halle Berry is included in the prize package.