James Hyde at Show Room is the Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

The Daily Pic: James Hyde combines painting, ceramics and photography.

Blake Gopnik

(Courtesy Show Room, NY)

One of the most exciting trends in art today is the breakdown, at very long last, between established media and categories – between fine art and photography and craft, for instance. In an exhibition now at Show Room gallery on Manhattan's Lower East Side, the New Yorker James Hyde, best known as a painter, has merged acrylics, ceramics and photography, all combined in single objects. It's surprising how such a simple move – on view here in a piece called "On Over" – can still leave viewers usefully adrift. It's as though we need to find new eyes for taking in Hyde's painteramicography.

