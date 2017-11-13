James Woods Named By Actress Elizabeth Perkins At #MeToo Rally

Elizabeth Perkins called out the actor James Woods yesterday, holding a sign bearing the words “James Woods #MeToo” as she joined a march designed to raise awareness of sexual assault and sexual harassment, and to demonstrate solidarity with the victims.

It is not clear if Perkins is accusing Woods of sexual misconduct.

Perkins, best known in recent years for her role in the Showtime series Weeds, was among several hundred people who participated Sunday morning in the Take Back The Workplace and #MeToo Survivors march and rally in Hollywood, California.

Perkins marched at the front alongside Fox 11 News reporter Lauren Sivan, who alleges she was sexually harassed by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein at a New York City restaurant.

It is not the first time Woods has been publicly named and shamed in recent months.

The actress Amber Tamblyn, 34, previously accused Woods of attempting to pick her up in a bar when she was 16.

Tamblyn’s accusations were made before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star took to Twitter on September 11 to allege that the now 70-year-old actor James Woods had “tried to pick up” her and a friend, and that he invited them to Las Vegas, all when she was 16.

Tamblyn made the allegation, which the Casino actor called “lies,” after Woods attacked the Luca Guadagnino-helmed festival hit film, Call Me by Your Name, a gay romantic drama starring Armie Hammer as a 24-year-old graduate student who falls in love with his professor’s 17-year-old son, played by Timothée Chalamet.

Woods, who has in recent years developed a reputation as a far-right Twitter troll, had reposted a critical tweet of the film, writing, “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA.”

The incendiary hashtag allegedly refers to the North American Man/Boy Love Association, a pedophilia advocacy organization. The age of consent in Italy, where the film is set, is 16 if the older party exerts some form of influence over the other, and thus the relationship in the film is legal.

Woods was then criticized for having had relationships with younger women, at which point Tamblyn joined in, saying: “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I'm 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said,” Tamblyn tweeted.

Woods denounced Tamblyn's tweet as a lie, to which Tamblyn responded with a screenshot of a text in which she asked a friend if she remembered the event.

In an open letter to Woods published by Teen Vogue, Tamblyn wrote:

“At one point you suggested we should all go to Las Vegas together. ‘It's such a great place, have you ever been?’ You tried to make it sound innocent. This is something predatory men like to do, I've noticed. Make it sound innocent. Just a dollop of insinuation. Just a hair of persuasion. Just a pinch of suggestion. ‘It will be so much fun, I promise you. Nothing has to happen, we will just have a good time together.’ I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression. I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer. You laughed and said, ‘Even better. We'll have so much fun, I promise.’”

“The saddest part of this story doesn't even concern me but concerns the universal woman's story. The nation's harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else. Asking them to first corroborate or first give proof or first make sure we're not misremembering or first consider the consequences of speaking out or first let men give their side or first just let your sanity come last.”