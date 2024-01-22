Jamie Dornan Was Hospitalized by Hairy Caterpillars, Pal Says

Actor Jamie Dornan was hospitalized after coming into contact with a dangerous, hairy caterpillar in Portugal, according to a friend who also fell ill.

Gordon Smart told the BBC’s “The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected” radio show that he and the Fifty Shades of Grey actor were on a golf trip last year when they became sick and required hospital treatment, with Dornan taken for help via ambulance.

It wasn’t until a week after the vacation ended that a doctor called Smart and asked if they had “at any stage come into contact with caterpillars on the golf course,” specifically asking about processionary caterpillars, which are covered in tiny toxic hairs that can cause severe allergic reactions.

“It turns out we’d brushed up against hairy processionary caterpillars and had been very lucky to come out of that one alive,” Smart added.