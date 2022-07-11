Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco Snap Vampire Necks in ‘Day Shift’

Times are tough. As we approach a potential recession, the job search feels harrowing. You send cover letter after cover letter, to no avail. Even when you secure that sweet, sweet offer, here comes salary negotiations! But Jamie Foxx has a solution with plenty of money-making opportunities: Why not try vampire hunting?

The first 30 seconds of the trailer for Netflix’s new movie Day Shift seem normal. Foxx cleans out a pool, forced to retrieve a drowned possum from the depths of the water. He enters the home of an old lady. Normal day, normal life.

Until: The old woman is cracking her spine. She’s now a pale-white color, growling and hissing at the pool man. That’s because she’s a vampire, and Foxx has just found his latest kill. After retrieving a tooth from her fractured skull, he bounds off to sell the piece and collect some hard-earned cash.

Snoop Dogg puts the whole thing in blunt terms in the trailer: “Vampire hunting is a business,” he says. “Cutting necks and cashing checks.” Who knew it was that easy?

With Day Shift, Netflix looks to add a new chapter in the always-expanding saga of the vampire genre. This isn’t a grim romance like Twilight, nor a buddy mockumentary like What We Do in the Shadows. It’s not Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and it doesn’t really belong in Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. No, Day Shift is a vampire action movie, brought to you from the guys who taught Keanu Reeves how to do stunts in John Wick.

This is all to say: Day Shift looks killer. Joining Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg is a straight-edged Dave Franco, who accidently pisses his pants in the trailer. (It’s normal for your first time, Foxx says, though he didn’t do it.) J.J. Perry—who, yes, organized the fantastic stunts of John Wick—directs the film.

Day Shift will land on Netflix on August 12.