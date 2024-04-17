‘You Need Therapy!’: Raskin and Comer Shouting Match Sends House Hearing Off the Rails

Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and James Comer (R-KY) got into a nasty screaming match Wednesday, talking over each other while asserting that the other needs therapy.

The spat occurred during a House Oversight Committee hearing on China, during which Raskin took issue with Republicans accusing Joe Biden of accepting bribes—unfounded allegations that remain at the center of the GOP’s push to have Biden impeached.

The two began arguing during Raskin’s allotted time, which he used to speak about Trump’s slew of glowing comments about Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mid-way through, however, Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, interrupted Raskin to assert that the GOP hasn’t given up on its long-shot plans to oust Biden from office.

“That is just simply not true, but go ahead and finish your story,” Comer said.

“Oh, I agree you have been talking about bank statements for more than a year, but they don’t show anything other than there was no crime,” Raskin shot back.

From there, the argument got more heated, with each congressman taking shots at the other.

Comer brought up a rumor that Biden received a $9 million bribe from China—a claim that’s since been discredited. Raskin responded by asking Comer why Republicans weren’t moving to have Biden impeached ASAP if there was a sliver of evidence to suggest he accepted a bribe from China.

“Do you want to move for impeachment today? Because I thought that that was your main agenda item,” Raskin said, to which Comer responded, “You all need therapy.”

That comment appeared to strike a nerve in Raskin, who shot back, “No, you need therapy. You’re the one who’s involved with the deranged politician, not me, okay?

“I’ve divorced myself from Donald Trump a long time ago. You’re the one who needs to disentangle from that situation.”

The argument then spiraled into how Biden acquired money in his time in government, with Comer suggesting he did so using nefarious methods—from foreign governments—while Raskin asserted that it was from book sales.

With the hearing now off the rails, Comer called for order and tried to wrap it up, while Raskin complained that he wasn’t given his full allotted time.

“Somebody needs therapy here,” Raskin added, “but it’s nobody on our side of the aisle.”