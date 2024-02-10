Jamiroquai Announces Death of Bassist in Horror Car Crash

Jamiroquai bassist Derek McIntyre has died in a car crash in England aged 66, the band announced on Friday.

The musician, who rose to fame as part of the funk and acid jazz band alongside vocalist Jay Kay, passed away in a five car collision in Bushey, Hertfordshire on Feb. 2.

“It is with great sorrow that I hear the sad news of Derrick McIntyre’s passing. He was a joy to work with and a superbly talented musician,” Jay Kay said. “My thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow musicians who worked with him. Thinking of you at the great gig in the sky Derrick. J.”

Hertfordshire police confirmed his death and said they were investigating what caused the multi-car crash.

“Our officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and we are still appealing for information. If you were driving in the area and saw what happened, or have any dash cam footage that might help our investigation, please contact us,” they said.

McIntyre played bass on Jamiroquai’s 2005 album Dynamite.

He also worked alongside other musicians including Cliff Richard, Will Young and Emeli Sande.