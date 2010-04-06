Jane Fonda Discusses Plastic Surgery on Larry King Live
Despite having publicly vowed never to get plastic surgery, Jane Fonda recently "caved" to its allure—and told Larry King why Monday night. "I like my crow's feet and I like my little laugh lines," she said. "It was just the little jowls away, that's all."
Despite having publicly vowed never to get plastic surgery, Jane Fonda recently "caved" to its allure—and told Larry King why Monday night. "I like my crow's feet and I like my little laugh lines," she said. "It was just the little jowls away, that's all."