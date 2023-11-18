Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell Remove Diddy Posts After Rape Suit Settlement

Hip hop mogul Sean Combs appears to have already lost two high-profile friends following his settlement with Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, after she accused him of a decade of violent abuse and sex trafficking in a lawsuit.

Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell both attended Combs’ London birthday party on Nov. 9, sharing photos of the celebration on Instagram. The bash at LAVO restaurant also doubled as the launch party of his new album.

Those posts have vanished in the wake of the rape allegation and subsequent settlement this week, the first public indication of fallout among Combs’ inner orbit from Cassie’s claims.

Neither Combs nor Cassie disclosed the terms of the settlement, which avoids a lengthy discovery process that would put a spotlight on Combs’ past conduct that could potentially embarrass or incriminate him.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement announcing the settlement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs’ attorney offered repeated denials of what he claimed were “offensive and outrageous allegations.”

The suit appeared to be the breaking point for Jackson and Campbell, even after Combs had been accused of violent abuse in the past.