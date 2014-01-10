Japanese Brand Launches New Line of Men’s Lingerie

Japanese label, Wish Room, is pushing a new line of menswear…and the boundaries of gender norms. The women’s “intimates” company began supplying Rakuten, a major Japanese shopping site, with a line of … men-timates?

Ranging from floral bras and panties to silky nightgowns, the lacy lingerie is specifically designed for a man’s larger frame. Keeping the frills of the women’s line, it has become a hot seller for the website.

According to Newsbreaker, Wish Room released a statement saying they believe the market is becoming more and more interested in bras for men.

“Since we launched the men’s bra, we’ve been getting feedback from customers saying ‘wow, we’d been waiting for this for such a long time’,” Wishroom Executive Director Akiko Okunomiya told Reuters while expressing that she was surprised at the number of men who were looking for their inner woman.

Rakuten has sold more than three hundred male bras that can be worn discreetly underneath clothing, each going for 2,800 yen ($30) a piece.

While the “un-men-tionables” have become a top seller in the men’s category, a heated debate has developed on Japan’s top social networking service, Mixi, with more than 8,000 users posting opinions in one night.